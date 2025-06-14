1 killed, 1 injured in northwest Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. — One person was killed and one person was injured in a shooting in northwest Atlanta early on Saturday morning, police say.

Officers responded to 1745 Defoor Place around 12:40 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located two male victims. One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene. The second male victim was transported to the hospital. The current extent of his injury is unknown.

Police did not identify the shooting victims.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are working to determine what led up to the shooting.