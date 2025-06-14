Crime And Law

1 killed, 1 injured in northwest Atlanta shooting, police say

By Miles Montgomery
Deadly shooting on Defoor Place (WSB-TV)
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA, Ga. — One person was killed and one person was injured in a shooting in northwest Atlanta early on Saturday morning, police say.

Officers responded to 1745 Defoor Place around 12:40 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located two male victims. One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene. The second male victim was transported to the hospital. The current extent of his injury is unknown.

Police did not identify the shooting victims.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!