1 hospitalized after being shot in Atlanta

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a male victim was shot in northeast Atlanta late Monday evening.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Lindbergh Drive after reports of a shooting around 11:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim was a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was rushed to the hospital. The identity of the victim and the extent of his injuries are currently unknown.

Investigators say the victim heard a dispute between a male and female and heard a gunshot. He later realized he was shot in his leg.

Police are searching for the shooter.