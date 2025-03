ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta that happened late Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Sylvan Road around 11:43 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims who had gunshot wounds. One of the victims, a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 33-year-old man was rushed to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The identities of the shooting victims are unknown.