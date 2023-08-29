Crash kills Alabama parents and 8-year-old son, 4-year-old hospitalized in Atlanta

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — A two-car crash near the Georgia-Alabama border claimed the lives of a couple and one of their two children, according to WTVM.

The crash happened in Phenix City, Ala. which is a short distance away from Columbus, Ga.

Officials said the crash happened Sunday after an SUV rear-ended a semi-truck.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. told WTVM the crash killed 32-year-old Ami Napier and 33-year-old Jimmy Napier Jr. of Smith Station, Ala.

Their sons, 8-year-old Hudson and 4-year-old Grayson, were life-flighted to Atlanta with serious injuries, where Hudson died.

Family members told WRBL Grayson is stable and was able to talk, but he sustained multiple injuries. He remains hospitalized in Georgia.

“He has a lot of fractures, breaks, cuts, and bruises in his tiny body, and treatment plans are still being put into place but he is receiving the absolute best of care and is surrounded by so so much love,” Alice Jordan wrote on Facebook. “He is the bravest and strongest little fighter.”

Family members are by Grayson’s side in Atlanta 24/7, according to family members. The community is now raising money to help with the cost of lodging, food and travel through a T-shirt sale.

You can donate to help the family HERE.

Officials are still investigating the accident.

©2023 Cox Media Group