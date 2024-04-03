Why You Should Consider Applying for Global Entry Right Now

Have you been considering applying for a Global Entry membership?

Now is the time to act.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently announced an upcoming fee increase for some of its most popular Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP).

And Global Entry, which is a popular TTP that expedites international travel for U.S. citizens, is one of the programs impacted.

This price increase, which is the first the program has experienced in more than 15 years, will be implemented later in 2024. So, if you want to secure the current pricing on a five-year membership, you’ll want to get the wheels in motion now.

Let’s take a look at what we know about the planned price increase and how that may impact travelers in the future.

Global Entry Price To Increase in October 2024

For the first time in 15 years, the price for Global Entry will increase on October 1, 2024. A five-year membership to Global Entry will increase from $100 to $120.

The program’s primary function is to allow expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and an in-person interview before enrollment.

And given that the CBP advertised an average processing time of four to six months for application approval, you may want to move with some urgency to avoid paying more for a membership in October.

The benefits for the program remain mostly unchanged in the face of the price increase. The advertised benefits still include:

No processing lines

No paperwork

Access to expedited entry benefits in other countries

Available at major U.S. airports

Reduced wait times

TSA PreCheck® eligibility

As mentioned above, successfully Global Entry applicants also receive eligibility for a TSA PreCheck® membership for domestic travel.

One updated policy that is worth noting is that children under the age of 18 will soon be included with the cost of a parent or guardian’s membership:

"Once the rule goes into effect, applicants under the age of 18 will be exempt from the application fee when a parent or legal guardian is already a member of, or concurrently applying for NEXUS, SENTRI, or Global Entry."

NEXUS and SENTRI Fees Are Also Increasing

Global Entry isn’t the only Trusted Traveler Program to receive a price increase in October.

Both NEXUS and SENTRI fees will be increased to match the $120 price tag placed on Global Entry.

NEXUS is a program that "allows pre-screened travelers expedited processing when entering the United States and Canada. Program members use dedicated processing lanes at designated northern border ports of entry, NEXUS kiosks when entering Canada by air and Global Entry kiosks when entering the United States via Canadian Preclearance airports."

NEXUS will cost $120 for a membership beginning in October. The current cost is $50.

SENTRI (Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection) is a program that "allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. Participants may enter the United States by using dedicated primary lanes into the United States at Southern land border ports."

SENTRI will cost $120 for a membership beginning in October. It currently operates on an a la carte fee structure.

TSA PreCheck® Fees Remain Unchanged

One popular program that was not impacted by the fee changes is TSA PreCheck®.

The popular line-skipping domestic travel program will remain $78 for new applicants and $70 for renewals.

Interestingly enough, the United States actually lowered the price of this program from $85 to $78 in 2021.

You can learn more about TSA PreCheck, Global Entry and CLEAR in Team Clark's comparison of the programs.

Do you plan on applying for Global Entry prior to the price hike? Are you already a member? Do you have tips and suggestions for those who are considering a membership? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the Clark.com community.

The post Why You Should Consider Applying for Global Entry Right Now appeared first on Clark Howard.