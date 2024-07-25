Verizon Offers Free NFL Sunday Ticket To Select Customers

Are you a football fan who enjoys the thrill of the action from all the NFL games at once on a Sunday afternoon?

The NFL Sunday Ticket package is probably right for you. But it's expensive!

The full price on the season-long service is $349 for YouTube TV customers and a staggering $449 for people who aren't subscribed to the live TV streaming service.

That's why a new promotional offer from Verizon caught my eye. Some customers of the wireless phone and internet service provider can get the NFL package for free in 2024! Let's take a look at the offer.

How To Get Free NFL Sunday Ticket from Verizon

Does free NFL Sunday Ticket sound good to you?

There are three basic categories of customers who may qualify for this Verizon promotion.

Be a new mobile customer

Upgrade your existing mobile service

Be a new internet customer

Here’s a quick rundown of each:

New Mobile Customers

If you don’t have Verizon wireless phone service, you can qualify for this promotion as a new customer.

To do that, you’ll have to do the following:

Purchase a select phone on Verizon's Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate wireless subscription plan

Redeem the NFL Sunday Ticket offer via My Verizon within 60 days of purchase

Set up a Google account with a valid form of payment on file (you may already have one)

Activate the offer through YouTube via the Google account

Verizon’s fine print says that it reserves the right to charge you for the full amount of the subscription if you don’t meet the conditions of the agreement at any time of the promotion. So you can’t sign up to claim the deal and then cancel your service.

Existing Mobile Customers Willing To Upgrade Service

If you already have Verizon Wireless service, you can qualify for the promotion by purchasing a new phone and either upgrading your service plan or adding a line to qualifying plans.

Details on how existing customers can qualify:

Existing customers must purchase a select phone and add a new line on Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate -OR- upgrade an existing phone on Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate, or upgrade from a Metered plan to Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate.

upgrade an existing phone on Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate, or upgrade from a Metered plan to Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate. Redeem the NFL Sunday Ticket offer via My Verizon within 60 days of purchase

Set up a Google account with a valid form of payment on file (you may already have one)

Activate the offer through YouTube via the Google account

New Internet Customers

Verizon is making this offer available to new internet customers as well.

Here are the requirements:

Purchase one of the following internet plans as a new customer: Fios 1 Gig or 2 Gig, 5G Home Plus, or LTE Home Plus Internet

Must activate, install, and maintain eligible Verizon service. And keep it through February 28, 2025 to avoid being charged back for the cost of the promotion.

Redeem the NFL Sunday Ticket offer within 60 days of installation via Home Offers page

Set up a Google account with a valid form of payment on file (you may already have one)

Activate the offer through YouTube via the Google account

What NFL Sunday Ticket Includes

You may be wondering: "What exactly do I get from this football streaming package?"

Well, it's not every NFL game. But it's a lot of them.

You can expect to see every out-of-market NFL game that is played on Sunday afternoon. This will get you access to every non-local NFL game that is played between the window of 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sundays in the fall.

The NFL games that won't be included within this package are:

Locally broadcast Fox and CBS games

Sunday Night Football on NBC

Monday Night Football on ESPN/ABC

Thursday Night Football on Prime Video

Select digital-only games and international games

To watch your in-market games, you'll need access to your local CBS or Fox stations. These can be found for free via digital antenna.

Will you be taking advantage of this Sunday Ticket offer from Verizon? We’d love to hear about it in the Clark.com community.

The post Verizon Offers Free NFL Sunday Ticket To Select Customers appeared first on Clark Howard.