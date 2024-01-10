Sling TV Offers New Customers a Deal To Start 2024

Are you considering cutting the cord in 2024? Or maybe you are looking to lower your live TV streaming bill?

Sling TV is offering a deal that could help you get the year's entertainment budget started on the right foot.

For a limited time, new customers can get their first month of subscription at half price. This deal includes Sling Orange, Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue packages.

That means you could be enjoying a month of live TV streaming for just $20.

I’ve tested Sling’s performance a few times for Clark.com, and can confirm that it’s worthy of consideration as a cost-effective cable alternative.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at the new customer offer and what Sling has to offer as a cheaper alternative to YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and your local cable package.

Sling’s Half-Off Deal for New Customers in 2024

Sling is offering new customers a chance to try the service at half price for a month.

This offer works for all three of Sling’s package options:

You’ll be automatically renewed to pay the full price for your second month of subscription, so if you’re simply testing things out you’ll want to set a reminder on your calendar to cancel at the end of your first month.

The good news about streaming TV services like Sling is that there is no contractual obligation. You can cancel at any time and will only be on the hook for the current billing cycle.

So, theoretically, you could invest $20 into trying out Sling for a month and have no further obligation if you don't like it. Just make sure you cancel on time.

More About Sling TV Package Options

Blue? Orange? Orange AND Blue? If you're new to Sling, the color coding of the streaming packages may be a little confusing.

Let’s break it down.

Rather than charging $75 or more for a month of live TV streaming like many of its competitors, Sling tries to make things more affordable by offering customers a chance to opt out of paying for a bunch of channels they don’t plan to watch.

As a result, Sling is arguably the most customizable of the live TV streaming services on the market. And depending on the channels you like to watch, it may be the most cost-effective way to ditch cable, too.

So what’s the difference between Orange and Blue? Both are $40 packages that share some core channels in common, but there are some differences that cause customers to make a choice.

The decision point for most people is going to be the ESPN family of networks. Sling Orange has them, and Sling Blue does not. Since ESPN channels are expensive for the streaming providers, the Orange package has an otherwise stripped-down menu.

Sling Blue doesn't offer ESPN channels, but it offers more channel options for the same price. Instead of ESPN, you're able to get channels such as FOX News, MSNBC, Discovery, Bravo and potentially your local NBC, ABC or FOX affiliates.

You'll also find that Sling Blue offers three concurrent streams, while Sling Orange is limited to just one stream at a time.

For an additional $15 per month, you can skip the comparison between Orange and Blue. Sling Orange + Blue is $55 per month and offers all of the channels of both $40 packages.

You can do a full comparison of the channels offered in each package here. You also can read my full review of the Sling TV streaming service here.

Do you have experience with Sling? Are you considering trying it out for the first time based on this offer? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the Clark.com community.

