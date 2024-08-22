New Report Reveals American’s Favorite Credit Card Issuer in 2024

Which credit card issuer is best?

The answer you receive to this question likely depends on the personal experiences of the person you’ve asked.

But if you ask enough people, you’ll start to see some clear trends on which issuers you should consider and which you should avoid.

That’s exactly what J.D. Power did.

The popular consumer insights, data and analytics research company recently unveiled the results of its 2024 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study. (More information on how this study was conducted can be found here.)

Let's take a look at some of the results and see how they apply to some of Team Clark's favorite rewards credit cards.

American Express Is America’s Favorite Credit Card Issuer in 2024

According to the research conducted by J.D. Power, American Express is once again America’s favorite credit card issuer.

American Express scored a 634 on J.D. Power's 1,000-point scale used to measure "Overall Customer Satisfaction." This score is down 23 points from the 657 AmEx scored last year, but was still enough to hold off runner-up Discover (629).

The 2024 win marks the fifth consecutive year that American Express has topped the list for customer satisfaction.

It is worth noting that Navy Federal (656) and USAA (650) both outscored American Express this year, but they do not meet the study award criteria and thus are not eligible for the J.D. Power Award.

Chase (619) and Citi (611), which are two of the most well-known credit card issuers in America, ranked fourth and sixth, respectively, among qualified issuers. This places both slightly above the 2024 index issuer average of 610.

Here’s a look at the complete list of issuers included in the study and their score from the 2024 research:

Credit Card Issuer Index Score American Express 634 Discover 629 Capital One 620 Chase 619 Bank of America 616 Citi 611 Wells Fargo 598 U.S. Bank 595 TD Bank 586 Fifth Third 574 FNBO 573 PNC 571 Truist 566 Merrick Bank 561 Premier Bankcard 540 Credit One Bank 522

Issuers not eligible for the award: Navy Federal (656), USAA (650), Barclays (592).

More Winners from the 2024 J.D. Power Credit Card Study

The U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Survey did not stop with top card issuers.

Here’s a rundown of some of the other top scores from the 2024 customer satisfaction indexes:

Top for Rewards Credit Card with NO Annual Fee: Capital One SavorOne Rewards Card (Runners up include: Chase Freedom Flex® Card, Discover it Student Cash Back, Citi Double Cash® Card)

Capital One SavorOne Rewards Card (Runners up include: Chase Freedom Flex® Card, Discover it Student Cash Back, Citi Double Cash® Card) Top for Rewards Credit Card WITH Annual Fee: Bank of America Premium Rewards® Card (Runners up include: Blue Cash Preferred® Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve®, The Platinum Card® from American Express)

Bank of America Premium Rewards® Card (Runners up include: Blue Cash Preferred® Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve®, The Platinum Card® from American Express) Top for Co-Branded Credit Card with NO Annual Fee: Apple Card by Goldman Sachs (Runners up include: Hilton Honors American Express Card, Costco Anywhere Visa® by Citi, PayPal Cashback Mastercard®)

Apple Card by Goldman Sachs (Runners up include: Hilton Honors American Express Card, Costco Anywhere Visa® by Citi, PayPal Cashback Mastercard®) Top for Airline Co-Brand Credit Card: Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card (Runners up include: Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card, Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Credit Card)

About the J.D. Power Study

The following information was provided by J.D. Power to help you better understand how the index scores were assigned:

“The U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study, now in its 18th year, measures customer satisfaction with credit card issuers by examining seven factors (in alphabetical order):

Account management

Benefits

Customer service

New account

Rewards earning

Rewards redeeming

Terms

The study includes responses from 38,852 credit card customers and was fielded from June 2023 through June 2024.”

What do you think about these survey results? We’d love to hear from you in the Clark.com community.

The post New Report Reveals American's Favorite Credit Card Issuer in 2024 appeared first on Clark Howard.