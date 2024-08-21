Limited-Time Offer Gives Chance To Save Big on Paramount+

Paramount+ is offering a limited-time discount that may catch the eye of both new and former customers.

The ViacomCBS video streaming service made headlines recently for a price increase that pushed the basic monthly subscription to $7.99.

But there’s a promotional offer floating out there that could land you the service for a fraction of that price if you’re willing to commit to an annual subscription.

Let’s look at the details.

New and Former Customers Can Get 50% Off Paramount+ Annual Plans

For a limited time, new and select returning customers can sign up for Paramount+ and receive a 50% discount off the price of their first year of an annual plan.

To claim this deal, you need to use the promotional code “FALL50” at checkout. The promotion is good until September 6, 2024.

Successfully doing so will help you trim the annual price for Paramount+ Essential from $59.99 to $29.99 for the year. Or, if you prefer to add Showtime to the subscription, you can get Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® for $59.99 instead of $119.99.

You’ll have to pay for the full year in advance, and existing subscribers are not eligible for this offer, unfortunately.

Is Paramount+ Worth It?

If this is your first time considering Paramount+, you may be wondering if it is a good fit in your streaming TV mix.

Paramount+ features on-demand content from major brands including CBS, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon as well as original content that is made only for the streaming service. And with Paramount behind it, you’ll also get access to a solid menu of movie titles.

It also has live channels that include sports and news. You also can get access to your local CBS affiliate. This comes in handy for cord-cutting sports fans on NFL Sundays and during NCAA March Madness.

And if you pay for the SHOWTIME add-on, you’ll have access to the extensive library of SHOWTIME originals as well as more new-release movies.

This streaming service used to be one of the best deals on the market at $4.99 per month, but a couple of recent price increases have almost doubled that ask for the cheapest subscription option. This limited-time offer is a chance to enjoy the service for what amounts to just under $3 per month for a year.

Do you like streaming Paramount+? We’d love to hear about your experience with the streaming service in the Clark.com community.

The post Limited-Time Offer Gives Chance To Save Big on Paramount+ appeared first on Clark Howard.