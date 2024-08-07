How To Find Phone Plans That Offer Lifeline Discounts

blogger hipster using in hands gadget mobile phone, woman with backpack pointing finger on blank screen smartphone on background bokeh light in night atmospheric city, mockup street, online wifi internet concept

Americans who meet certain income requirements or who participate in select government assistance programs may be eligible for additional discounts on cell phones and cell phone service through Lifeline.

In this article, I’ll explain what the Lifeline program is and how you can check to see if you’re eligible. I’ll also share the easiest way to find Lifeline cell phone service providers in your area as well as low-cost alternatives for those who don’t meet Lifeline’s eligibility requirements.

Table of Contents:

What Is Lifeline?

According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Lifeline is a government program administered by the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC). Citizens who qualify for the Lifeline program are eligible for discounted rates on cell phone and internet service.

“Since 1985, the Lifeline program has provided a discount on phone service for qualifying low-income consumers to ensure that all Americans have the opportunities and security that phone service brings, including being able to to connect to jobs, family and emergency services.” Federal Communications Commission

Eligible citizens may qualify for a Lifeline discount if they meet certain income requirements (at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines) or if they participate in other government assistance programs including SNAP, SSI, Medicaid or others.

You can find out if you qualify for Lifeline here.

Lifeline discounts vary between cell phone service providers. However, the FCC has implemented minimum service standards and support amounts for cell phone service providers participating in the Lifeline program. The latest requirements include 1,000 minutes for mobile voice services and a monthly voice support of $5.25 as well as 4.5GB of 3G speeds for mobile broadband services and a monthly broadband support of $9.25.

However, Lifeline is an optional program, and not all service providers choose to participate.

"The Lifeline program is something that is voluntary for phone companies and if they don't want to be a participant, they don't have to," explains money expert Clark Howard. "That business is very heavily dominated by a small number of companies offering Lifeline service plans."

Many small companies offer phone plans developed especially for Lifeline customers. Sometimes, phones and service plans from these companies are completely free to you. The cost is being subsidized by your fellow taxpayers when you have a Lifeline discount.

You can learn more about the Lifeline program on the FCC's website.

Finding Lifeline Phone Service Providers In Your Area

If you do qualify for Lifeline, there are a couple of different ways that you can take advantage of your discount benefits. The easiest way is to ask your current cell phone service provider if they participate in Lifeline. If they do, you may be able to save on the service you're already getting. Simple Mobile (Review), for example, offers a $10 discount on select plans to customers who qualify for Lifeline.

However, many phone service providers, especially those with prepaid plans, don’t participate in the Lifeline program. Even if your service provider does offer Lifeline discounts, you may be able to get a better deal on a plan made specifically for Lifeline recipients.

“At FCC.gov, you can see a list of Lifeline plans. You can see what they charge if any,” says Clark. “Sometimes, they’re free for calling and texting.”

In addition to free and discounted phone service plans, many of these providers also offer discounts on devices and phones. You may even be eligible to get a free phone in addition to your service plan.

Here’s how to find Lifeline phone service providers in your area:

Visit this page on the USAC's website

Enter your ZIP code or your city and state

Select "Lifeline"

Choose "Home Service" or "Mobile Service"

Click "Search"

After you’ve entered your search details, you’ll see results with company names, links to their websites, and phone numbers you can call to get started.

I searched for mobile service providers in Georgia and found that the following companies offer free phones and phone plans to eligible Lifeline customers:

You can search for providers in your own area here.

Lifeline Discounts From Major Cell Phone Service Providers

If you have cell phone service from one of The Big Three providers (AT&T, T-Mobile or Verizon Wireless) you may be wondering if you can apply your Lifeline discounts to your current plan. I checked with each of the major cell phone service providers to see what Lifeline plans and discounts are available at each.

AT&T and Verizon Wireless offer Lifeline plans in select areas. AT&T offers the widest availability with Lifeline benefits available in 13 states. Verizon offers Lifeline benefits in four states.

While T-Mobile doesn't participate in the Lifeline program, I found that many FCC-recommended mobile service providers offer free Lifeline phones and plans on T-Mobile's network. You can find available Lifeline plans on T-Mobile's network in your area here. To see other affordable plans on T-Mobile's network, visit T-Mobile's website.

AT&T’s Lifeline Discount

AT&T offers a Lifeline discount on cell phone service in certain areas of the following states. You can click on your state for more information on wireless AT&T Lifeline services in your area.

All of AT&T's Lifeline plans cost $19.74 monthly. These plans include 1,000 Anytime Minutes, 1,000 Night & Weekend Minutes and nationwide long-distance calling unless otherwise noted. It's important to know that data services and text messaging aren't available on these plans unless otherwise noted.

You can learn more about AT&T's Lifeline discounts here.

Verizon Wireless’ Lifeline Discount

Verizon Wireless provides Lifeline plans in select parts of Iowa, North Dakota, New York and Wisconsin. If you live in an eligible area, you can get a Lifeline cell phone plan from Verizon for as low as $15.75, or for free if you live on Tribal Lands.

Verizon Wireless' Lifeline Plan includes 1,000 monthly Anytime Minutes as well as unlimited nights and weekends and unlimited text messaging. The plan also includes domestic long distance calling. There is a $35 one-time activation fee, but Tribal residents may be eligible for a $35 reimbursement credit.

It's important to know that the Lifeline Plan does not include any data or other Verizon services such as cell phone insurance or roadside assistance. This plan also requires a 2-year service contract. If you no longer qualify for Lifeline discounts, the monthly plan rate will be $25.

You can learn more about Verizon Wireless' Lifeline discounts here. If you live in an eligible state, you can also check to see if the Lifeline plan is available in your county here.

If you aren't eligible for a Lifeline discount directly from Verizon, consider Simple Mobile (Review). Simple Mobile is a prepaid cell phone service provider that operates on Verizon Wireless' network. Earlier this year, Simple Mobile announced a $10 discount on select plans for Lifeline-eligible customers.

Other Low-Cost Cell Phone Plans

If you haven't already applied to the Lifeline program, you can check to see if you qualify on the USAC's website. There, you'll find information on income requirements as well as eligibility options based on other Federal and Tribal Assistance Programs. If you think you may qualify, you can apply online or by mail.

If you do qualify for the Lifeline program, you can find participating cell phone service providers in your area to get started. You'll find that many participating providers offer phones and service plans for discounted rates — many are even available at no cost to you!

If you don't qualify for Lifeline (or if you're simply comparing your options for affordable cell phone service), consider a low-cost prepaid phone plan. These plans are available to anyone and begin as low as $5/month.

Here are a few of our favorite cheap cell phone plans:

Hello Mobile ( Review ) : Get unlimited talk and text as well as 500MB of data on T-Mobile's network for $5 monthly. Taxes and fees are included. More high-speed data is available for as low as $10/month.

: Get unlimited talk and text as well as 500MB of data on T-Mobile's network for $5 monthly. Taxes and fees are included. More high-speed data is available for as low as $10/month. US Mobile ( Review ) : The Light Plan includes unlimited talk and text as well as 2GB of high-speed data for $10/month. Prepay for a year to get the same plan for $8/month ($96/year). Choose between T-Mobile or Verizon's network; taxes and fees are included.

: The Light Plan includes unlimited talk and text as well as 2GB of high-speed data for $10/month. Prepay for a year to get the same plan for $8/month ($96/year). Choose between T-Mobile or Verizon's network; taxes and fees are included. Tello Mobile ( Review ) : Plans begin as low as $5/month on T-Mobile's network. Get unlimited minutes for as low as $8/month and add high-speed data for as low as $9/month. Taxes are extra, but you won't see any additional monthly fees from Tello Mobile.

: Plans begin as low as $5/month on T-Mobile's network. Get unlimited minutes for as low as $8/month and add high-speed data for as low as $9/month. Taxes are extra, but you won't see any additional monthly fees from Tello Mobile. Visible ( Review ) : Unlimited talk, text and data on Verizon's network for as low as $25/month with taxes and fees included.

: Unlimited talk, text and data on Verizon's network for as low as $25/month with taxes and fees included. Mint Mobile (Review): New customers can get any plan for $15/month for the first three months on T-Mobile's network. After three months, you can prepay for a year to get 5GB of high-speed data monthly for $15/month ($180/year).

For more options, check out all of our top picks for the best cell phone plans. If you do decide to switch to a new service provider (whether or not they participate in the Lifeline program) be sure to read our step-by-step guide on how to keep your own phone number.

