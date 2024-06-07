5 Things To Know About the Wells Fargo Attune World Elite Mastercard®

The Wells Fargo Attune World Elite Mastercard® is the newest no-annual-fee credit card from Wells Fargo. And it's definitely unique!

It is as if Wells Fargo assessed the rewards credit cards market and sought to answer the question: "What will they come up with next?"

The Attune card does not attack the “popular” rewards categories like travel or dining.

Instead, it offers unlimited 4% cash back on some big-ticket entertainment purchases at amusement parks (like Disney World), live events (like your favorite band’s concert) and sporting events (like tickets to a big football game.)

And it also includes 4% back for spending in “self-care” and “planet-friendly” categories that range from thrift store shopping to trips to the spa. It even has rewards for visits to the pet groomer!

There's likely something for everyone, but will these niche rewards be enough to attract new cardholders? And is it worth adding to your wallet alongside a 2% cash back card?

Let’s take a look at a few things you need to know to make the decision.

Wells Fargo Attune World Elite Mastercard®: 5 Things To Know

Here are five things you should consider about the Attune card before applying:

1. The Rewards Categories Are One-of-a-Kind

The rewards structure for this card is unlike any other on the market.

It offers unlimited 4% cash back on three major categories, and 1% back on all other purchases. Those categories are not the typical spending buckets, though. It includes sports, recreation and entertainment as one category, as well as "self-care" and "planet-friendly purchases" as the other two.

Those three categories break down into some specific and unique opportunities:

Select Sports, Recreation, and Entertainment: gardening and floral stores, campgrounds, sports supplies, movie theaters, live shows and sporting events, amusement parks, tourist attractions, and pet supplies, boarding, and grooming

gardening and floral stores, campgrounds, sports supplies, movie theaters, live shows and sporting events, amusement parks, tourist attractions, and pet supplies, boarding, and grooming Self-care: gym memberships, massages, hair and nail salons

gym memberships, massages, hair and nail salons Planet-Friendly purchases: public transportation, electric vehicle charging stations and secondhand stores

Featuring these sometimes-overlooked spending categories creates an opportunity for some consumers to add the Attune to their wallets as a supplemental card that increases their cash back earning potential.

Other rewards cards often target spending on things like travel, gas and dining, so pairing this card with one of those has very little overlap.

2. These Categories Require That You Pay Close Attention To Purchase Codes

What makes this card’s rewards structure unique may also be a source of some frustration along the way.

In order to receive your 4% cash back on purchases, the business that processes your transaction must use an approved merchant category code (MCC) for one of the above rewards categories.

This is simple enough when your rewards program is aligned with well-defined businesses like restaurants or hotels. But there’s enough grey area for categories like self-care and planet-friendly that Wells Fargo had to create an entire landing page to sift through what qualifies.

You can view the card's reward categories and merchant examples page for more details.

Oh, and Wells Fargo includes this important statement in the card’s fine print:

"Purchases not processed using the merchant category codes mentioned above will not qualify for bonus cash rewards. Wells Fargo does not have the ability to control how a retailer chooses to classify their business and, therefore, reserves the right to determine which purchases qualify for bonus cash rewards."

3. The Sign-Up Bonus Includes a Donation

While the card's sign-up bonus is not among the best on the market (some are worth more than $500!), the Attune card does have a special bonus feature that most do not: A donation.

You can earn a $100 cash rewards bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months of card membership. That is a modest bonus, but it’s also a low spending requirement. You’ll need to average just $167 per month in spending for those 3 months to achieve the bonus.

Plus, Wells Fargo will donate $50 to Capital Link (a national, nonprofit organization) when you qualify for the $100 cash rewards bonus.

In case you’re wondering what Capital Link is, here’s a quick synopsis from its website:

"Capital Link and the CHARGE Partnership creates a nationwide resilient power and clean energy program for FQHCs. A contribution lights up critical health services with solar power, ensuring they remain a beacon in the darkness for communities during climate emergencies and power outages."

4. Mastercard Provides 2 Popular Protections with This Card

The Attune card is a part of the World Elite Mastercard program, which means you'll have access to both Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver and Cell Phone Protection.

To enjoy these coverages, you must make the qualifying purchases with your Attune card.

So, for example, you must rent your car with the card for the rental damage waiver coverage to be applied. Likewise, you must pay your wireless phone bill with the card to get cell phone protection if your phone is stolen or damaged.

"Get up to $600 of cell phone protection per claim against damage, theft, and unintended separation when you pay your monthly phone Bill with your Attune Card. Subject to a $25 deduction."

5. There Is an Introductory APR Offer

Introductory APR offer for new purchases: "0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% variable APR thereafter."

This offer is good for new purchases only. Balance transfers do not have an introductory APR offer.

This 12 month period does not rank among our best options for 0% Intro APR periods.

Are you considering adding the Wells Fargo Attune World Elite Mastercard® to your wallet? Or will you pass on this card’s unique rewards categories? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the Clark.com community.

