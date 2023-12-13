12.13.23 Housing Market Update / A Money Saving Shift In The Restaurant Business

Clark shares data affirming that affordability for first time home buyers is an ongoing challenge. So where's the housing market headed next? What to know about home prices and interest rates moving forward. Also, Clark openly disdains the higher cost of food delivery. Now, many fine dine-in restaurants are offering a cost saving option.
- HOLD! First Time Home Buying: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- The Expansion Of Drive-Through Restaurants: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show:
- Mapped: What You Need to Earn to Own a Home in 50 American Cities
- Who Should Consider Setting Up a Trust?
- How To Find and Choose a Financial Advisor
- 7 Places to Get the Best Deals on Lab-Created Diamonds
- NYTimes: Hungry (but Not for Human Contact), Americans Head for the Drive-Through
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
