Clark shares data affirming that affordability for first time home buyers is an ongoing challenge. So where's the housing market headed next? What to know about home prices and interest rates moving forward. Also, Clark openly disdains the higher cost of food delivery. Now, many fine dine-in restaurants are offering a cost saving option.

HOLD! First Time Home Buying: Segment 1

Ask Clark: Segment 2

The Expansion Of Drive-Through Restaurants: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show:

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The post 12.13.23 Housing Market Update / A Money Saving Shift In The Restaurant Business appeared first on Clark Howard.