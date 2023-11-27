11.27.23 Federal Court Ruling On Realtors / Best CD Rates

A recent court ruling could eventually change the landscape for realtors, bringing U.S. commissions in line with global standards. Also today, it’s beyond Clarkrageous that big banks still pay zip on savings. Clark tells you how to get the most from your savings via CDs.

  • Realtor Court Ruling: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • Best CD Savings Rates: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show:

Clark.com resources

