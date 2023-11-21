11.21.23 BEST OF: Turn Debt Shame Into A Debt Plan / High Water Bills

Happy Thanksgiving Week! Please enjoy this Best Of episode. Clark returns from travel adventures November 27th.

People tend to carry a lot of embarrassment, shame and or anger around debt and other financial mistakes. Counselor Clark would like a word with you…. Also, water bills are up by about 50% over the last several years. Clark discusses the factors leading to this increase and what you can do about it.

  • Facing Debt: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • Rising Water Bills: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

