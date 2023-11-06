11.06.23 Grocery Prices Now & How To SAVE MORE / Beware “Free” Food Delivery

Feasting season is upon us. New data on food prices brings good news for smart shoppers. Clark has some great advice on saving more at the grocery store. Also – restaurant food can be more expensive when ordering on apps or with food delivery. How to get more for your restaurant dollars.
- Grocery Savings: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Food Delivery Upcharges: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show:
- Food Is on Sale Again. You Might Still Have Sticker Shock. – The Wall Street Journal.
- Walmart, Aldi lowering Thanksgiving dinner prices for holiday season – USA TODAY
- 4 Insurance Policies You Actually Need (and 6 You Don't)
- Chick-fil-A reportedly agrees to $4.4 million settlement over delivery price upcharges -USA TODAY
- Do I Need Travel Insurance for Flights? And Should I Buy Separate Insurance for Each Part of My Trip?
- Retailers Offer Me Warranties on Everything I Buy Now. Are Any of Them Worth It?
- Elliott Report: Home
- Wills & Funerals Archives – Clark Howard
Thank you for listening today, Clarkies! If you want to be part of our "Clarkie" segment, call 404-981-2071 to leave a comment or story. We may play it during a future episode!
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
