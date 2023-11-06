11.06.23 Grocery Prices Now & How To SAVE MORE / Beware “Free” Food Delivery

Feasting season is upon us. New data on food prices brings good news for smart shoppers. Clark has some great advice on saving more at the grocery store. Also – restaurant food can be more expensive when ordering on apps or with food delivery. How to get more for your restaurant dollars.

  • Grocery Savings: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • Food Delivery Upcharges: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show:

Thank you for listening today, Clarkies! If you want to be part of our "Clarkie" segment, call 404-981-2071 to leave a comment or story. We may play it during a future episode!

Clark.com resources

