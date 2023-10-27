10.27.23 Clark Answers His Critics on Clark Stinks / What To Know About Credit Unions

Friday – Clark Stinks day! Christa shares Clark Stinks posts with Clark. Submit yours at Clark.com/ClarkStinks. Also in this episode – New reporting indicates that some credit unions are not behaving in the way that represents their members. Clark explains what you need to know about the superior choice for banking: credit unions.
- Clark Stinks: Segments 1 & 2
- Credit Unions: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show:
- Why You Should Never Mail a Check
- Top Travel Deals – Clark Howard
- Clark's National Travel Deals – Clark Howard
- How much does real estate agent experience matter? Here's what the data says.
- Credit Unions Are Making Money Off People Living Paycheck to Paycheck
- Credit Union vs. Bank: What's the Difference?
- Virtual Credit Cards: An Online Security Measure Worth Taking?
- Elliott Report
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
