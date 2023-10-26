10.26.23 Retail Mind Games / In A Brutal Housing Market – Strategies For Homebuyers

Fake sales are standard practice but especially abundant during the holiday season. Learn how promotional merchandise works to trick consumers into thinking they're getting deals & how to tell a real bargain from a fake one. Also today – It's a brutal housing market for would-be first time buyers. Renting & waiting is a viable alternative. Those needing to go ahead and buy now have more choice from new construction, and several avenues to explore to make a home purchase more affordable, including ARMs & ADUs.

  • Retail Mind Games: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • Home Buying Strategies: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

