10.18.23 Credit Cards on Autopay – Pros & Cons / Fastest Growing Careers

Do you use autopay for credit card bills? If so, Clark has a warning for you. Also, life is about change and that's surely evident with jobs & career opportunity. Clark looks at the fastest growing jobs today, including college requirements and average pay.

  • Credit Card Autopay Warning: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • Job Growth Fields: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

