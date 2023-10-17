10.17.23 Data Privacy Rights In Force With New App / Uber Vs. Lyft

Have you given up on guarding your data & privacy online? Help has arrived. Clark reviews a new app from Consumer Reports that works to delete or minimize your digital footprint, managing online privacy for you. Also in this episode, first hand observations on Uber vs. Lyft.

  • Privacy App- Permission Slip: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • Uber Vs. Lyft: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

