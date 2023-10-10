10.10.23 The Value Of Real Estate Agents / If You Must – Buying A New Car

When buying or selling a home, your choice of a real estate agent is much more important than you may think.  Also today, Clark has good news on the new car purchase front – but it's a double message. Get the lay of the land on current cost considerations if you're in the market for a new vehicle.

  • Choosing A Real Estate Agent: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • Buying A New Car: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

