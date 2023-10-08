Friday – Clark Stinks day! Christa shares Clark Stinks posts with Clark. Submit yours at Clark.com/ClarkStinks. Also in this episode, as a prolific energy producer, US prices tend to be lower than elsewhere in the world. Yet, here comes that high power bill. The good news is, there are several improvements you can make to reduce the amount of energy needed for heating & cooling.

Clark Stinks: Segments 1 & 2

Lower Heating Bills: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The post 10.06.23 Clark Answers His Critics on Clark Stinks / Home Energy Savings appeared first on Clark Howard.