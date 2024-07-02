10 Best New Products at Costco in July

It is no secret that money expert Clark Howard loves all things Costco. It is easy to see why with staples like their Tire Center and Optical Department as well as a constant array of new inventory.

As a superfan of Costco myself, I love walking through the store and discovering fresh, new products. Sometimes, these products are from top-name brands. Sometimes, they are from small, local companies. Regardless, it is all part of the fun.

New Products at Costco This Month

Each month, I will take a look at the newest Costco products. While the majority will be under $100, if I find a particularly good deal, I will let you know.

Remember: Costco products are not guaranteed to be there from month to month, so if you discover a new product that you can’t live without, be sure to snag it.

With July 4th and summer festivities coming up, I am showcasing new items that could be great gifts to bring to those backyard barbecues as well as some other practical and fun finds.

Bentgo 2-Pack Lunch Box Bundle

Why I chose this:

Bentgo offers several different lunchbox options but only one in-store. With camp starting or already in full swing, depending on where you live, this is the perfect lunch companion!

These are microwaveable, dishwasher-safe, and BPA-free! With a variety of colors to choose from, you should check these out. You receive two for $19.99. If you're looking for other options, don't forget that there are more to choose from online.

Kirkland Signature Vacuum Sealing Bags, Assortment Pack

Why I chose this:

Seal the deal with these Kirkland Signature bags! It's crucial to try to save every penny on food costs. This is a new-ish item to Costco. I have seen these in the past, but they come and go. I wanted to highlight them so that if you see them you can grab them before they disappear again.

You will receive fifty precut 1qt bags, and seven rolls in different sizes. They are BPA-free and compatible with most vacuum sealing systems. These are $19.99 in club or $23.99 on the Costco website.

Michelin Portable Jump Starter and 10,000 mAh LiFePO4 Power Bank

Why I chose this:

Jumpstart your savings with this Michelin portable jump starter. Fun fact (or not so fun): Do you know when car batteries die the most? Winter? Summer? According to Chapel Hill Tire, the summer heat is responsible for battery failure in winter! Yup! Be ready all year long with a jump set that happens to double as a power bank should you need an electronic charge when away from home.

Not only is it a fantastic price, BUT Costco is giving a manufacturer’s savings of $20 making this $64.99! But hurry, the discount is only available until July 14, 2024.

Oh, don't forget! We have the scoop on Costco batteries on Clark.com.

NFL Team Logo Doormat

Why I chose this:

As football season is up ahead and you are getting your home ready for summer fun, this officially licensed NFL doormat is sure to make a statement at your front or back door!

As a New Yorker, I am a Buffalo Bills fan, but I will occasionally support my friends and family in Atlanta and cheer for the Atlanta Falcons. It’s all in good fun!

This is an online-only item and some teams are selling fast. They come in two different colors, blue or tan. Punt your way to Costco.com to snag this deal!

Tupperware Heritage Collection Food Storage Containers, Set of 32

Why I chose this:

They're back! The Tupperware brand has finally landed at Costco. I am including this for July, so you are prepped for those backyard barbecues, mahjong evenings and trips to grandma's! This iconic Tupperware set comes with its heritage design, airtight seal, and dishwasher safe!

Not sure how long this will stick around but you receive 32 pieces for $79.99!

Coleman Gladiator 2 Burner Stove

Why I chose this:

I was looking at this item in my local store when I was approached by a satisfied customer who told me that this has been a huge asset to his family when they take camping road trips. Based on his recommendation and the reviews, I decided to share this with all of you.

This is a 20,000 BTU stove that has two burners. I picked up the box and it was pretty lightweight. If you have upcoming outdoor plans, take a look at this. In club it is $69.99, but as of today July 2nd, you can snag it online for $49.97.

Oral-B 3D White Toothbrush, 8-pack

Why I chose this

Everyone is talking about teeth whitening and so many products are on the market. While I am not a dentist, these new Oral-B brushes are a great way to help whiten your smile for roughly $2.00 each.

These toothbrushes have criss-cross bristles to remove stains and according to the packaging can make your teeth appear whiter in 2 weeks! These are $16.99 online and shipping is included!

ChuckIt! Bucket Fetch Dog Toys, 11 Assorted Toys

Why I chose this:

I would be remiss if I did not include our four-legged friends. I saw this on the "what's new page" on Costco.com. It is a bucket filled with 11 durable toys that will keep your fur baby busy for hours for $37.99 online.

What impressed me is that the bucket that the toys come in is self-draining. It is perfect to keep outside and easy to wash and drip dry in its own bucket.

If you see this, grab it. I have seen pet toys fly off the shelf at Costco in the past.

T-fal Excellence Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set, 10-Piece

I have been in the market to replace my pots and pans but the sets out there are pretty expensive. While I was checking out the new items for July list, I came across these. But sometimes pictures don't reflect the actual quality.

I took a look at my local store and they are very sturdy and contain a Ceramic InoCeram Glide Technology. The only negative that I could find is that these are hand wash recommended. I try to purchase dishwasher safe as much as possible. I did pick up this set to give them a try. Wal-Mart is selling a similar set for nearly $80 more which makes this set a pretty good buy.

I can’t forget to mention that these come with a manufacturer savings of $30 until July 14, 2024, and Costco is including shipping in this price.

LEGO Botanical Bundle

Why I chose this:

LEGO fan? Kids home for the summer? Want a fun summery product? Costco is now selling a LEGO bundle with six kits totaling over 1,000 pieces for $79.99. You can make sunflowers, cherry blossoms, roses, daffodils, lotus flowers, and even watering cans!

Recommended ages 8 and up and Costco is including express shipping as of today July 1, 2024.

I wanted to share this funny picture that when I stopped into my local club to see what’s new, I was surprised to see Halloween and Christmas decorations out in full display!

Here is a pic of me at my local club in Oceanside, NY completely puzzled that there are 177 days until Christmas but yet decorations are out and ready to buy.

Final Thoughts

This is just the tip of the iceberg for July. As of today July 2, 2024, there are 251 new items at Costco this month.

