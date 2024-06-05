10 Best New Products at Costco in June

It is no secret that money expert Clark Howard loves all things Costco. It is easy to see why with staples like their Tire Center and Optical Department as well as a constant array of new inventory.

As a superfan of Costco myself, I love walking through the store and discovering fresh, new products. Sometimes, these products are from top-name brands. Sometimes, they are from small, local companies. Regardless, it is all part of the fun.

New Products at Costco This Month

Each month, I will take a look at the newest Costco products. While the majority will be under $100, if I find a particularly good deal, I will let you know.

Remember: Costco products are not guaranteed to be there from month to month, so if you discover a new product that you can’t live without, be sure to snag it.

With Father’s Day and summer coming up, I am showcasing new items that could be great gifts as well as some other practical and fun finds.

DreamOn 11’ Knot Pillow

Why I chose this:

Growing up on the East Coast, I have spent my fair share around beaches, boats, and the water. When I was perusing the new Costco items for June, this nautical-looking DreamOn 11″ Knot Pillows jumped right out at me.

I made it a point to track this down at my store and it is super plush and comes in a slew of color options. Perfect as a couch pillow for those summer months or to take with you as you head to the beach.

These are coming in at $14.99 each online and $7.99 in club. One of my pro tips is to always compare the online vs in-club price.

Zuru Bunch O Balloons Reusable Water Balloons, 2-pack Bundle

Why I chose this:

Speaking of summer fun, Costco now sells these reusable water balloons. These balloons have a magnetic seal and are recommended for ages 3 and up. Perfect for those backyard BBQs or a great way for the kids to get some fresh air and beat the heat.

In club, you can buy them as a single pack (12 ballons) for $15.99. Online you only have the option to get them as a 2-pack bundle (24 ballons) for $44.99. You don't need money expert Clark Howard to give you a lesson on unit pricing to see that the in-club pricing is the way to go. Grab them soon if you can; I see these as a sell-out.

Kirkland Signature 22” Round Hooded Dog Bed

Why I chose this:

Did you know that if your dog could talk, he would be a Kirkland Signature fan just like all of us at Team Clark? OK, maybe not, but I would like to think so.

This pet bed is unique in that it has a versatile zip-off hood design. I mentioned Kirkland dog beds a few months ago, but this one takes it up a notch, as your furry friend can be nice and comfortable while being shielded from the blinding summer sun.

While this product is not yet available in my club, I wanted to bring it to your attention. I encourage you to keep an eye out for it, as it's a unique addition to their pet product line that you won't want to miss.

OXO SoftWorks Grilling Prep & Carry System

Why I chose this:

This kit has it all: a tray with deep reservoirs, a color-coded system to prevent cross-contamination, and is dishwasher safe! The box contains ten pieces.

I want to point out that it costs $27.99 after a $5 manufacturer’s discount until June 9th, and it costs $19.99 in club!

Bachan’s Japanese Variety Sauce Pack

Why I chose this:

A few months back, I discovered the original Bachan BBQ sauce being sold at Costco. When I was perusing the store for this month’s hot finds, I saw they began selling a three-pack of different Bachan sauces.

As of now, this product is only being sold in-club as a three-pack, which includes Hot and Spicy, Yuzu Citrus, and Miso. I love using Bachan’s sauce as marinades when I grill, and I cannot wait to try these flavors.

Pop & Bottle Vanilla Cold Brew

Why I chose this:

I am a sucker for cold brew coffee. I have tried so many different ones, all with their unique characteristics.

This item surprised me as it is not just vanilla but is packed with collagen. While I am not a doctor, it piqued my interest in being able to have my coffee and grab some protein along with it. I call it a 1-2 punch!

I learned that this is an in-club-only item, and I suspect that is because of the weight and costs associated with shipping.

If you are looking for a new cold-brew coffee for these summer months, check out Pop & Bottle.

Carter’s Kids’ 2-piece Playwear Set

Why I chose this:

WOW! I have not seen Carter’s clothing in several years, as my nephew is far beyond that age. And for me…. Let’s say I outgrew Carter’s clothing a longgggg time ago.

What caught my eye was the affordability of this 2-piece clothing set, available in sizes 2T-5T and a variety of colors. Priced at just $12.99, that's roughly $6.50 per piece. A steal, isn't it?

Hand Crafted All Occasion Greeting Card Collection, 35-count

Why I chose this:

Wait, wait, wait! Costco sold these boxed cards years ago, and I was thankful that I grabbed several boxes then and I am stocking up again now. These cards are stunning, high quality and unique.

They come in a tidy keepsake box and they’re a perfect fit for any occasion — and I mean any occasion. Don’t have a specific occasion in mind? No worries! There are plenty of blank cards that can be tailored to your needs.

Whether you find them in-store or online, these cards are a steal at $28.99, working out to less than a dollar per card. That’s a price that even the dollar store can’t beat. And let’s not forget, they’ve earned a flawless 5-star rating on the Costco website. If you’re in-store, be sure to check out the convenient flipbook showcasing the different designs.

Kohler Simplice 3-Light Wall Sconce

Why I chose this:

I typically try to showcase items that are less than $100, but sometimes, I have to deviate from that plan, especially when an item is hot.

Costco is selling this Kohler wall sconce for $134.99 online. I called my local club, and they are selling it for $114.99. If you bought the same one from Kohler Direct, they are charging nearly $100 more and coming in at $210.

I wanted to include this as people are tackling spring projects and home upgrades. You will light up over these savings!

Orvis Men’s Short Sleeve Woven

Why I chose this:

Father's Day is only days away! I noticed that Costco now sells Orvis short-sleeved button-down shirts in several colors and sizes. This is a perfect gift for Dad or yourself (no judging here).

They haven’t arrived at my local club yet, but I couldn’t resist and ordered the blue one for myself. I must say, at just $16.99, including shipping and handling, these Orvis shirts are a great deal.

Final Thoughts

This is just the tip of the iceberg for June. As of today June 5, 2024, there are 214 new items at Costco this month.

Be sure to check back every month as we update this list. Also, check out our social media channels to see me walking the store and showcasing some of these new products.

Can't wait until next month? You can find even more great Costco deals at Clark Deals right now.

Not a Costco member? Check out these things that will pay for your Costco membership!

