09.29.23 Clark Answers His Critics on Clark Stinks / Medicare Advantage Plan Warning

Friday – Clark Stinks day! Christa shares Clark Stinks posts with Clark. Submit yours at Clark.com/ClarkStinks.  Something else stinks – Medicare advantage plans! Clark explains the Medicare advantage plan trap in existence in most states.

  • Clark Stinks: Segments 1 & 2
  • Medicare Dis-Advantage Plans: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

