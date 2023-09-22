Friday – Clark Stinks day! Christa shares Clark Stinks posts with Clark. Submit yours at Clark.com/ClarkStinks. Also today – your privacy online. Europe's Digital Service Act is changing the online experience. Many of us are ignoring new privacy reminders. Clark explains why we're seeing these, and why you should respond.
- Clark Stinks: Segments 1 & 2
- Enhanced Online Privacy: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show
- 8 Tips for Staying Cool Without Heating Up Your Energy Bill
- Travel Insurance? What You Need To Know Before You Buy
- InsureMyTrip Review: Why We Like It and How to Use It
- Apple Recycling Programs
- [The Washington Post] What the E.U.'s sweeping rules for Big Tech mean for your life online
- Privacy Archives – Clark Howard
- Who Should Consider Setting Up a Trust?
- Reasons To Consolidate Retirement Accounts
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The post 09.22.23 Clark Answers His Critics on Clark Stinks / New Online Privacy Choices appeared first on Clark Howard.