08.22.23 Organize Retirement Accounts / Travel Booking Warnings

Make sure you have all of your financial accounts organized. Today people change jobs frequently, often leading to a confusing menagerie of retirement accounts. Streamlining investments helps you manage a sustainable retirement, and helps prevent losing track of savings. Also today, travel warnings about booking tours and cruises. Those industries have had a lot of instability. Clark offers some tricks of the trade for smart booking including the best way to pay, and a NEVER NEVER rule about trip insurance

  • Organizing Retirement Accounts: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • Travel Warnings: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

This article was originally published on Clark.com

The post 08.22.23 Organize Retirement Accounts / Travel Booking Warnings appeared first on Clark Howard.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!