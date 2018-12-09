Listen Live
Chiefs owner 'shocked' by video of Hunt that led to release

Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -  Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said he was shocked by security camera footage showing Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel, and that it was a collective decision by the organization to cut their star running back within hours.

In his first comments since the incident nine days ago, the team's owner also said that the Chiefs were aware of two other offseason incidents involving Hunt, but not the extent of them.

"We'd had some issues with Kareem not being truthful with what happened that night (in Cleveland) and we really felt in everybody's interest we head in another direction," Clark Hunt explained after Kansas City clinched a playoff berth with a 27-24 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The other two incidents occurred in January at a downtown Kansas City nightclub and in June at an Ohio resort. No criminal charges were filed in any of the cases, and Clark Hunt said all of them were referred to the NFL for investigation. The league did not hand down any punishment until TMZ Sports posted the security footage from the Cleveland hotel, at which point Hunt was put on the NFL's exempt list.

The Chiefs then announced within minutes they were releasing the NFL's reigning rushing champion.

"I don't think we were necessarily trying to make a statement," Clark Hunt said. "We just felt like the best thing for the Kansas City Chiefs moving forward was to part ways with Kareem."

Clark Hunt said he was comfortable in the background work done on Kareem Hunt by the Chiefs' scouting staff under then-general manager John Dorsey, even though he'd had disciplinary issues at Toledo.

"When anybody comes to the Chiefs organization, part of what we expect of them is they're going to be good citizens," Clark Hunt said. "We want them to give back, but really the first step for a young player is learning how to conduct themselves not only on the field but off the field."

The Chiefs have taken chances on other players with character concerns and for the most part they have worked out. Tight end Travis Kelce had off-the-field issues at Cincinnati but has blossomed into one of the NFL's top tight ends, while wide receiver Tyreek Hill — who was kicked out of school at Oklahoma State for an assault on his then-girlfriend — has become a model citizen and one of the Chiefs' biggest stars.

Even combustible cornerback Marcus Peters, who was kicked out of Washington before becoming a first-round pick of the Chiefs, steered clear of any legal trouble before he was traded to the Rams.

The NFL has come under intense scrutiny for its handling of the Kareem Hunt case, especially after pouring resources into establishing a department to handle such investigations. Cleveland police also have launched an internal probe into their "overall response" to the incident.

"I'm not sure I'm at a point where I can say there was a breakdown (in the NFL's investigation) and specifically what that breakdown was," Clark Hunt said. "The league has spent a lot of time and resources trying to build a department that can handle these types of situations. Obviously it's imperfect. I'm not sure you can ever reach perfection. There are limitations on the types of material the league security people can get, and I'm not sure we can change that."

Hunt was among the NFL's leading rushers again this season when he was released, and the decision was a significant blow to a team with Super Bowl aspirations. It was compounded on Sunday when Spencer Ware, elevated to the starting role, left briefly with a shoulder injury and later with a hamstring problem.

Still, Clark Hunt made it clear that releasing Hunt was the right decision for the organization, and that he hoped Kareem Hunt would seek counseling and perhaps find his way back to the NFL.

"There was a report today that he's going to do that," Clark Hunt said. "I hope someday he can return to the National Football League. I'm not sure when that will be. But our message to him was, even though we are parting ways, we're supportive of you. If you need help, we are here to help you."

__

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

  • Christmas Tree Entrepreneur
    Christmas Tree Entrepreneur
    A local entrepreneur just 12 years old, selling lots of Christmas trees and pocketing his profits to save up for school.  Wyatt Peters of Fayetteville has been selling Frasier Furs from North Carolina for the past four years.
  • Customs officers searching more travelers' devices
    Customs officers searching more travelers' devices
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are searching the electronic devices of travelers more often, and did not always follow proper protocol, a new watchdog report has found. The report made public Monday found there were 29,000 devices searched at a port of entry out of 397 million travelers to the U.S. in budget year 2017, up from 18,400 the year before from 390 million travelers. Customs and Border Protection officials note it is less than 1 percent of all travelers. Officers are allowed under law to look through devices of travelers who are referred for a secondary inspection. During the primary inspection, travel documents and passports are reviewed. If a secondary inspection is needed, officers may search devices like phones, thumb drives and computers to determine admissibility into the country, and also to identify potential law violations. For example, in March 2018, officers found images and videos of terrorist-related materials, and in another search, graphic and violent images including child pornography. Neither person was admitted into the United States, according to the report. But the Office of the Inspector General for Homeland Security found some searches were not properly documented, and data not properly secured. Some of the devices searched were not taken offline, in violation of procedures that say officers can search the physical device but not what's on a traveler's cloud network. Homeland Security is the department that oversees the nation's borders. In addition, in some cases, under a pilot program, officers can do an 'advanced' search which means a specially trained officer downloads information. But the system wasn't maintained properly — software licensing wasn't renewed — and some information copied to thumb drives was not deleted when it should have been. The watchdog recommended better documentation of searches, better disabling of data connections before searches, equipment is renewed and up-to-date data is immediately deleted from thumb drives and develop a system to evaluate whether the pilot program works. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said they agreed with the recommendations, and have already taken steps to address them including ensuring the device is in airplane mode when officers search. They are also developing a review process.
  • 'Baby, It’s Cold Outside' returns to Bay Area radio station’s playlist after complaints
    'Baby, It’s Cold Outside' returns to Bay Area radio station’s playlist after complaints
    The annual 'Baby It's Cold Outside' controversy didn’t last for too long at a Bay Area radio station. KGO reported that adult contemporary radio station 96.5 KOIT in the San Francisco Bay Area removed the 1944 song from its rotation on Dec. 4. Written by the late “Guys and Dolls” writer Frank Loesser, the duet, typically performed by a male and female singer, contains lyrics like, “Say, what’s in this drink?” and “I simply must go,” followed by the woman singing “The answer is no.” >> Read more trending news  The decision followed that of WDOK in Cleveland, which announced  Nov. 27 it was no longer playing the song. “I do realize that when the song was written in 1944, it was a different time, but now while reading it, it seems very manipulative and wrong,” station host Glenn Anderson said in a blog post. “The world we live in is extra sensitive now, and people get easily offended, but in a world where #MeToo has finally given women the voice they deserve, the song has no place.” Related: ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ removed from radio station’s playlist KOIT’s decision wasn’t final, however. The same day the song was pulled, the station invited listeners to weigh in on the change via a poll on its website. “We received more complaints on the song than any other song ever played in the history of the radio station,” KOIT program director Brian Figula told KGO Dec. 4. Related: 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' writer's daughter says song isn't about date rape Listener response led the station to put “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” back in rotation. “KOIT’s listeners have spoken, and the overwhelming message is they do want to hear ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ on our station, as they have throughout the years,” Figula said in a statement Monday. “More than seven out of every 10 listeners who responded said although some lyrics of the song may reflect a different era and a different sensibility than today, still they love the tradition and history of the song, and want to hear it as part of their holiday season. “At KOIT, we always listen carefully when our listeners take time to comment. In this case, it was very obvious what they wanted us to do.” According to Loesser’s daughter Susan Loesser, the song, taken in the context of the time it was written, does not imply date rape. “I think my father would be furious at that,” she told NBC News. “People used to say, ‘What’s in this drink?’ as a joke. You know, this drink is going straight to my head so what’s in this drink? Back then it didn’t mean, ‘You drugged me.’”
  • Officials want answers after video shows police taking baby from mom's arms
    Officials want answers after video shows police taking baby from mom's arms
    A disturbing video of a tussle between police and a New York woman trying to hold onto her 1-year-old baby as she sat on the floor at a Brooklyn food assistance center, WPIX reported. >> Read more trending news  The Friday arrest of Jazmine Headley, 23, caught on cellphone video, has sparked anger and calls for an investigation, while officials with the New York Police Department are calling the video “troubling,” WABC reported. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams called for all charges against Headley to be dropped, the television station reported. “The department endangered the child, not the mother,” Adams said at a news conference Monday. “Clearly our police department, the most well-trained department in the country, should be able to de-escalate a situation with a baby and the mother. I think the best way of telling her she could not sit on the floor was to get her a chair.” Headley remains in custody and faces charges that include acting in a manner injurious to a child and resisting arrest. The child is in the care of a family member, WCBS reported. According to Headley’s mother, Jacqueline Jenkins, her daughter went to the Human Resources Administration building in Brooklyn. Jenkins said Headley was going to ask for day care vouchers for her son so she could work as a cleaner, WABC reported. The building was crowded and there were no chairs, so Headley sat on the floor with her son, WPIX reported. Officers were called after Headley allegedly refused to leave, despite requests from HRA peace officers, police said. Headley 'was then informed by police numerous times to leave the location, and she refused,' WPIX reported. Officers forcibly removed Headley’s baby and handcuffed her, according to the video. The footage is 'hard to watch,” City Council Speaker Corey Johnson told WPIX. 'I was devastated to see something like that happen to my daughter and grandson, and how this officer yanking on my grandson to get him out of my daughter's arms,' Jenkins told WABC.
  • Innocent bystander shot, killed celebrating family member's birthday
    Innocent bystander shot, killed celebrating family member's birthday
    Investigators say an innocent bystander was shot and killed while celebrating a family member’s birthday.  Decoby Barlow, 31, was killed inside Traxx Lounge and Grill in McDonough on Saturday night. Police said witnesses heard someone yell gun and patrons inside started to run. That’s when investigators said three men began shooting each other and Barlow was caught in the crossfire.  The family’s questions about how the people were able to get guns inside the club despite guards searching patrons at the door, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. TRENDING STORIES: State government will delay opening Tuesday due to weather LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta United's championship parade and rally Search for missing Colorado mother intensifies; FBI assisting with investigation
  • The Latest: Defense says Fields has history of mental issues
    The Latest: Defense says Fields has history of mental issues
    The Latest on the sentencing of James Alex Fields Jr. for the murder of Heather Heyer (all times local): 3 p.m. A psychologist has testified that a man who drove his car into counterprotesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally has a long history of mental health issues. Daniel Murrie is a psychologist and professor at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. He told jurors Monday that James Alex Fields Jr. had inexplicable volatile outbursts as a young child and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 6. He was later diagnosed with schizoid personality disorder. Murrie testified for the defense as jurors were asked to come up with a sentencing recommendation for Fields. He faces up to life in prison after the jury convicted him Friday of first-degree murder and other charges. Murrie said Fields went off his psychiatric medication at age 18 and built an isolated 'lifestyle centered around being alone.' ___ 1:15 p.m. Several people who were severely injured by a man who drove his car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally have described devastating physical and psychological injuries to jurors who make a sentencing recommendation. James Alex Fields Jr. was convicted on Friday of first-degree murder and other charges for ramming his car into a crowd in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017. One woman was killed and dozens were injured. On Monday, Jeanne 'Star' Peterson told the jury her life has been 'a living nightmare' since she was hit by Fields' car. Her right leg was shattered, and she's had five surgeries to try to repair it. She also suffered a broken spine and still hasn't been able to return to work. Wednesday Bowie said Fields tried to destroy a community that day. She told the jury 'the world is not a safe place' with Fields in it. Fields' lawyers were scheduled to present their own witnesses during the sentencing hearing Monday afternoon. ___ 12:15 p.m. The mother of the woman killed when James Alex Fields Jr. drove into a crowd after a white nationalist rally says what he did can't silence her daughter's love or her sense of fairness and justice. Susan Bro gave emotional testimony Monday to jurors who must recommend a sentence for Fields, who faces 20 years to life after being convicted of murder and other crimes. Heather Heyer was a 32-year-old paralegal and civil rights activist. Bro said her death was like an 'explosion' in her family. She said Fields tried to 'silence' her daughter with his car, and said: 'I refuse to allow that.' Jurors heard a recorded phone call Fields made to his mother from jail, in which he dismissed Bro's pain at losing her daughter and called her 'the enemy.' ___ 8:53 a.m. A man convicted of first-degree murder for driving his car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia faces 20 years to life in prison as jurors reconvene to consider his punishment. The panel that convicted James Alex Fields Jr. will hear more evidence Monday and then recommend a sentence to Judge Richard Moore. Fields was convicted Friday of killing Heather Heyer during last year's 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, organized to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederal Gen. Robert E. Lee. The 21-year-old Fields of Maumee, Ohio, also was found guilty of injuring dozens of others by driving into a crowd of people who were marching peacefully after the rally.
