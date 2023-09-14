Celebrity

Olivia Rodrigo to make stop in Atlanta on upcoming world tour

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

ATLANTA — One of the biggest pop stars in the United States, Olivia Rodrigo, is making a stop in Atlanta on her upcoming arena world tour.

She will perform at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta on July 23, 2024.

Only 20-years-old, Rodrigo has already racked up numerous accolades, thanks to her music.

So far she’s won three Grammy Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards.

Last week, Rodrigo released her sophomore album, “Guts,” which has remained at or near the top of the charts.

Rodrigo initially got her start on Disney Channel before beginning her music career with her hit debut single “Drivers License” in 2021.

You can register for tickets by clicking here.


