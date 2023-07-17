Celebrity

Country star Jason Aldean ends show early after suffering from heat stroke

CMA Fest 2023 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 10: Jason Aldean performs on stage during day three of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Country singer Jason Aldean is recovering after he suffered from heat stroke during a concert Saturday night, a representative confirmed.

Aldean performed at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut, where temperatures were close to 90 degrees.

At one point during the performance, Aldean appeared to struggle to sing before running off stage.

He posted an update on his condition on social media, thanking fans for their support and saying the show will be rescheduled.

The venue on Sunday confirmed the show would be rescheduled to an undetermined date and that Aldean is doing well.

“Yesterday’s Jason Aldean show will be rescheduled for a future date,” Xfinity Theatre said in a statement. “We appreciate your patience as we work on rescheduling a new date, as well as the outpouring of well wishes for Jason.”

