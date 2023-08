Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, announced Wednesday that they are separating.

In a post on Instagram, Trudeau said the decision came “after many meaningful and difficult conversations.”

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” he wrote. “For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you.”









©2023 Cox Media Group