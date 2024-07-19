News

Cardmember spending drives American Express second quarter profits soaring 39%

By KEN SWEET

Earns American Express FILE - An American Express card is shown on Jan.18, 2024, in Atlanta. American Express reports earnings on Friday, July 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File) (Mike Stewart/AP)

By KEN SWEET

NEW YORK — (AP) — American Express said second quarter profits jumped 39% as the credit card company benefitted again from a broad increase in cardmember spending as well as more of its customers carrying a balance.

Profit reached 3.02 billion, compared to $2.17 billion in the same period a year ago. On a per-share basis, AmEx earned a profit of $4.15 a share.

Excluding one-time gains, AmEx earned $3.49 a share, handedly beating analyst’s forecasts of $3.24 a share, according to FactSet.

AmEx also raised its full-year profit forecast to a range of $13.30 to $13.80 a share, up from $12.65 to $13.15 a share that it previously had forecasted.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!