Walmart Plus Week starts July 6: What to know

NEW YORK — It's the season for sales and Walmart is getting in on the action.

The retail giant is hosting a July savings event with exclusive deals for Walmart Plus members.

What is Walmart Plus?

Walmart Plus offers customers many benefits and discounts including free shipping with no order minimum and savings on fuel at select locations.

When is Walmart Plus week?

Walmart Plus Week 2023 is July 6-13.

How much is Walmart Plus?

A Walmart Plus membership is $12.95 a month.

Do I need to have a membership to shop?

While the beginning of the event is exclusively for Walmart Plus members, the sale opens to all customers on July 11.

What will be on sale?

Customers can expect to see deals on electronics, fashion, toys and more.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.