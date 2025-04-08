US stocks rise as Trump signals tariff negotiations

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday in a burst of investor optimism as the Trump administration signaled plans to negotiate with some countries targeted by sweeping new tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,385 points, or 3.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 3.7%. The S&P 500 was up 3.3%.

The move followed an upswing in markets worldwide.

Asian markets opened in positive territory after posting significant losses on Monday driven by President Donald Trump's global tariffs campaign,

Japan's Nikkei index closed just over 6% up on Tuesday, recovering some of almost 8% of losses posted on Monday.

South Korea's KOSPI index rose by 0.3%, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 grew by 2.2% and India's NIFTY 50 index climbed almost 2%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index -- which on Monday posted its worst day since 1997 losing 13% -- rebounded with a 1% rise on Tuesday. Shanghai's Composite Index grew 1.4%.

European markets also edged into the green after a tumultuous start to the week. The British FTSE 100 picked up 1.3% shortly after opening, Germany's DAX gained 0.9% and France’s CAC 40 rose 1.3%.

Monday's rollercoaster trading saw the Dow post its largest intraday point swing ever -- falling more than 1,700 points during its Monday session low, then swinging up 2,595 points from the low.

The Dow dropped 349 points, or 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq ticked up 0.1%. The S&P 500 closed down 0.23%. Its 8.5% high/low spread has only happened 20 other times since 1962, according to S&P Global.

The S&P 500 briefly entered bear market territory during the session but was last off nearly 18% from its recent high.

ABC News' Max Zahn and Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.