US stocks little changed amid tariff uncertainty

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks were little changed in early trading on Tuesday, a day after President Donald Trump signaled a willingness to ease some tariffs but also impose new ones.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 52 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 climbed 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 0.05%.

Trump's administration said on Friday that many consumer electronics would be exempt from his wide-ranging reciprocal tariffs, an announcement that sent global markets higher on Monday.

Trump on Monday also signaled a willingness to further ease tariffs, saying he is looking to "help some of the car companies" in the aftermath of 25% auto levies.

The White House also took steps on Monday that may result in new tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, posting notices online about national security investigations into those products.

Markets in Europe also traded higher midday on Tuesday, after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's 90-day pause on planned tariff countermeasures went into effect.

Germany's DAX climbed about 1.21% midday and Britain's FTSE 100 traded up about 0.90% midday.

South Korea's KOSPI index closed up 0.88% on Tuesday, posting its second day of gains. And Tokyo's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.84%.

Markets in China, where Trump's reciprocal tariffs are still in place, showed less enthusiasm. Shanghai's Composite Index rose just 0.15% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 0.23%.

ABC News' David Brennan contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.