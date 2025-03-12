US imposes 25% tariffs on steel, aluminum imports

WASHINGTON — U.S. tariffs on imported steel and aluminum are now in effect, part of an escalating series of trade maneuvers by President Donald Trump that have unsettled markets.

As of Wednesday, the U.S. is imposing 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports from all trading partners with no exceptions or exemptions, according to an earlier statement by the White House.

Products that are expected to be impacted include canned goods, vehicles and washing machines.

Baseball bats, sewing needles and lamps could also go up in price.

While the tariff is being slapped on imports from all countries, the U.S. imports more steel and aluminum from Canada than any other country.

The 25% tariffs go into effect just a day after Trump threatened to double the tariff specifically on Canada amid an intensifying tit-for-tat between the two countries over Trump's tariff policies.

Earlier this week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford threatened to impose a 25% surcharge on electricity from the province sent to U.S. customers in response to earlier U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods.

That led to a threat from Trump to up the tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports to 50%.

Trump later reversed course after an agreement was reached and Ford pulled back his threat to impose the electricity surcharge.

“After President Trump threatened to use his executive powers to retaliate with a colossal 50 percent tariff against Canada, Ontario Premier Doug Ford spoke with Secretary Lutnick to convey that he is backing down on implementing a 25 percent charge on electricity exports to the United States," White House spokesman Kush Desai said in a statement.

Ford will travel to Washington, D.C., for a meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on trade.

