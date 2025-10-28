UnitedHealth tops 3Q forecasts as it resets coverage prices to deal with rising costs

UnitedHealth has returned to better-than-expected growth after starting the year swamped by medical costs and then withdrawing its forecast for 2025.

Leaders of the health care giant said Tuesday that care use is now climbing at rates they expected, and the company envisions annual growth next year that accelerates in 2027. In the meantime, UnitedHealth is going through a transition year, resetting health insurance prices and trimming unprofitable parts of that business.

That includes cuts to its individual health insurance enrollment and losing about 1 million customers from its Medicare Advantage business. That provides privately run versions of the government’s coverage program mainly for people age 65 and over.

With 8.4 million customers, UnitedHealth is the nation’s largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans.

The company said Tuesday that it now expects adjusted earnings this year of at least $16.25 per share. That tops analyst forecasts of $16.21 per share, according to FactSet.

UnitedHealth started 2025 with expectations of making as much as $30 a share. But the company later cut and then withdrew its forecast. In May, former CEO Andrew Witty abruptly left the company.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. runs one of the nation’s largest health insurance and pharmacy benefits management businesses. Its Optum business also provides care and technology support.

The company has been struggling with challenges like Medicare funding cuts and health care use that rose faster than expected when UnitedHealth set coverage prices. The company runs coverage for more than 50 million people.

UnitedHealth leaders said Tuesday that medical cost trends remain high but more within the range of what it forecast in the second quarter.

In the recently completed third quarter, UnitedHealth’s profit tumbled 61% to about $2.35 billion. But the company reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings of $2.92 per share. Total revenue climbed 12% to about $113.16 billion.

Analysts had forecast earnings of $2.80 per share on $113.03 billion in revenue.

Jefferies analyst David Windley called the third-quarter performance encouraging. He said in a research note that it laid a foundation for better than moderate earnings growth next year.

UnitedHealth CEO Stephen Hemsley said Tuesday that the company would lay out its 2026 forecast in January. But he said the current Wall Street consensus represents a likely starting point for the year.

FactSet says analysts are forecasting adjusted earnings of $17.59 per share for next year.

Shares of Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth slipped 35 cents to $365.63 in late-morning trading Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, of which UnitedHealth is a component, rose slightly.

UnitedHealth's stock was down 27% so far this year as of Monday's close. Shares received a boost in August, when Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a stake in UnitedHealth.

