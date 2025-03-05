Trump says Canada has not taken steps necessary to end tariffs

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump criticized Canada on Wednesday for what he described as failure to take the steps necessary for the United States to withdraw tariffs imposed a day earlier.

Trump said he held a call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday during which the two leaders discussed a path to U.S. withdrawal of the tariffs, Trump said, noting such an outcome would require sufficient action by Canada to address drug trafficking.

A week ago, Trump alleged that illicit drugs such as fentanyl had continued to enter the U.S. through Mexico and Canada despite agreements reached last month to address the issue.

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump said, "nothing has convinced me" that the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. had stopped.

"[Trudeau] said that it’s gotten better, but I said, 'That’s not good enough.' The call ended in a 'somewhat' friendly manner!" Trump said.

Since September, nearly all fentanyl seized by the U.S. came through the Southern border with Mexico, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, or CBP, a federal agency. Less than 1% of fentanyl was seized at the Northern border with Canada, CBP found.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sharply criticized the tariffs on Tuesday, calling them a "dumb" policy that does not "make sense."

The reason for the tariffs is based on a false allegation about Canada as a major source of drugs entering the U.S., Trudeau added.

Persistent tensions between the U.S. and Canada emerged after China issued a warning on Tuesday night that it stands ready for any "type of war" with the United States in the aftermath of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

The U.S. slapped 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% tariffs on imports from China. The fresh round of duties on Chinese goods doubled an initial set of tariffs placed on China last month.

A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said the tariffs would not lead to a resolution of U.S. concerns about fentanyl originating in China.

"If the U.S. truly wants to solve the fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China on the basis of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit to address each other's concerns," Chinese spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press conference late Tuesday.

"If the U.S. has other agenda in mind and if war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we're ready to fight till the end," the spokesperson added.

Within minutes of the new U.S. tariffs taking effect, China unveiled on Tuesday its initial response by placing additional 10% to 15% tariffs on imported U.S. goods, like chicken, wheat, soybeans and beef.

"The retaliatory tariffs that China is imposing is very specific and directly targeted at American farmers, who are mostly in red states and mostly voted for Trump," Neil Thomas, a fellow for Chinese politics at the Asia Society Policy Institute's Center for China Analysis, told ABC News.

"So China is trying to create pain where it matters for Trump, and it's hoping to get Trump to the negotiating table and offer relief for this group of Trump supporters," Thomas added.

The recent duties will be placed on top of similar tariffs imposed by China during the first Trump administration's trade war in 2018. Some of those tariffs are already at 25%, though Beijing issued some waivers as a result of the 2020 "phase one" trade deal.

The new Chinese tariffs are set to come into effect for goods shipped out March 10.

In a series of social media posts last month, Trump said he would place tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China for hosting the manufacture and transport of illicit drugs that end up in the U.S.

During an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, Trump also sharply criticized tariffs imposed by the Chinese government on U.S. goods.

"President Trump continues to demonstrate his commitment to ensuring U.S. trade policy serves the national interest," the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Tuesday afternoon that Trump may soon offer Canada and Mexico a pathway to relief from tariffs placed on some goods covered by North America's free trade agreement.

Lutnick did not mention a potential compromise with China.

ABC News' Selina Wang, Kevin Shalvey, Karson Yiu and Ellie Kaufman contributed to this report.

