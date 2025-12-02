Trump administration says it will withhold SNAP food aid from Democrat-led states over data

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration said Tuesday that it will move to withhold SNAP food aid from recipients in most Democratic-controlled states starting next week unless they provide information on those receiving the assistance.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday that the action is in the works because those states are refusing to provide information the department requested such as the names and immigration status of the aid recipients.

She said the cooperation is necessary in order to root out fraud in the program. Democratic states have sued to block the requirement.

About 1 in 8 Americans use the program to help buy groceries.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.