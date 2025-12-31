These are the best plug-in hybrids for under $55,000

If an electric car stirs your interest but the lifestyle changes sound daunting, consider a plug-in hybrid. A plug-in hybrid is simply a rechargeable hybrid, with a larger battery than a standard hybrid that enables a short range of fully electric driving. A regular hybrid recharges by capturing energy during braking, and usually only engages battery power at low speeds or cruising. A plug-in hybrid recharges from an electrical outlet, often from a 240-volt (or “Level 2”) connection found in garages or public chargers, and can typically travel between 30 and 50 miles on electricity before a gas engine takes over.

Plug-in hybrids are ideal for drivers with short commutes or local routes that can be covered with electric range but who still need a gas engine for longer trips. Plug-ins come with compromises, though. They’re often heavier, pricier, and less fuel-efficient than standard hybrids after the battery runs out, and some sacrifice cargo space to accommodate the larger battery packs. Still interested? Below are five of our top plug-in picks. Pricing includes destination fees.

2026 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid

The Prius Plug-in Hybrid continues Toyota’s legacy of unbeatable fuel economy. Its EPA-rated 45-mile electric range beats competitors, although our testing yielded a more modest 34 electric miles. In hybrid mode, with the gas engine and electric motor trading off depending on conditions, it returns up to 52 mpg combined. Befitting its sleek look, the Prius Plug-in is also reasonably quick, reaching 60 mph in about 7 seconds, a second faster than the regular Prius. Recharging takes four hours, and while the battery reduces cargo space to 20.3 cubic feet — 3.5 cubic feet shy of the regular Prius — the hatchback design ensures easy loading.

2026 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid starting price: $34,970

2025 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid

For about the same price as the Prius, the Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid gives you some unexpectedly advanced tech features. There’s a standard 10.25-inch touchscreen, and the adaptive cruise control automatically slows for turns by using the navigation system. Its 33-mile EPA electric range estimate trails the Toyota’s, but Edmunds’ testing shows that in the real world the Niro goes 31.8 miles, close to the Prius. When it is operating as a hybrid, its EPA-estimated 48 mpg is also easily achievable. Topping it off is Kia’s industry-leading 10-year warranty.

2025 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid starting price: $35,935

2026 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid

The Tucson tops our list of plug-in SUVs by balancing comfort and value. While its 32-mile electric range trails several rivals, the Tucson’s spacious interior, reclining rear seats, slick in-car tech, and driver assistance features give it an edge over competitors like the Ford Escape and Mitsubishi Outlander. In our testing, the Tucson Plug-in covered just 29 electric miles but surpassed its EPA estimate with 37 mpg combined in hybrid mode. On a Level 2 connection, it recharges in two hours, and at around $42,000, the Tucson is one of the most affordable ways to get into a plug-in SUV.

2026 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid starting price: $41,675

2026 Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid

If you need three rows, the Sorento Plug-in Hybrid offers 30 miles of electric range and averaged up to 41 mpg combined in our testing. Recently updated with sharper styling echoing Kia’s electric models, the Sorento also features a 12-inch touchscreen and USB-C ports in all three rows to keep everyone’s devices topped up. Notably, the Sorento Plug-in Hybrid sacrifices no cargo space compared to the non-hybrid model, retaining full utility for passengers and storage. Just note that towing capacity is limited to around 1,600 pounds, compared to the standard Sorento’s 4,500-pound rating. Recharging takes about 3.5 hours.

2026 Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid starting price: $49,735

2025 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is an answer to a question that no one asked, but it brings plug-in technology to the trail. It combines a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and electric motor for a stout 375 horsepower, and a 17-kWh battery for 22 miles of electric range (19 miles in our testing) and the oddly appealing prospect of silent off-roading. While the 4xe’s 20 mpg combined rating is only average, it matches the non-hybrid V6’s efficiency and makes more power. The 4xe recharges in about two hours but sacrifices about 4 cubic feet of cargo space compared to the regular Wrangler.

2025 Jeep Wrangler 4xe starting price: $52,690

Edmunds says

High prices limit the appeal of plug-in hybrids, but for many buyers, they hit the sweet spot between the efficiency of an EV and the versatility of a gas engine.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Dan Frio is a contributor at Edmunds.

