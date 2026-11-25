The major stock indexes were mixed in midday trading on Wednesday, erasing some losses after a sharp decline early in the session as a sell-off hit some top artificial intelligence companies.

The volatile trading came two days after the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO rallied markets.

Nvidia dropped about 6% in value on Wednesday, extending losses suffered a day earlier and erasing much of the gains enjoyed after Huang's reinstatement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 19 points, or 0.04%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.02%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 1.83%.

The broad market indexes recovered from a slide earlier in the session. Near the outset of trading, the Dow fell more than 1,000 points, while the Nasdaq dropped over 4%.

The sell-off hit AI firms well beyond Nvidia. Shares of chip company Micron plunged 7%. Memory hardware firm Sandisk saw its stock price fall 8%.

CoreWeave, a cloud-computing company that focuses on AI, dropped 3%.

On Tuesday, the major stock indexes were mixed after soaring a day earlier in response to Huang's reinstatement.

Those fluctuations followed a selloff last week as tech investors digested fallout from Huang's previous resignation, as well as an initial public offering from artificial intelligence giant Anthropic.

After a dip in early trading on Wednesday, Anthropic had ticked up 2% by the afternoon, putting its stock price at about $84. That figure stands slightly above the stock's IPO price of $83 a share.

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