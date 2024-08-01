Spirit Airlines adapts to stay afloat: What to know about new changes

NEW YORK — Spirit Airlines is shifting gears from its famously no-frills service to offer new fare options that include premium seats, carry-on baggage, Wi-Fi and even snacks.

The ultra-low-cost Florida-based carrier announced "a significant transformation" to its pricing structure on Tuesday with new ticketing bundles and more perks for passengers.

"We're unveiling a new era in Spirit's history and taking low-fare travel to new heights with enhanced options that are unlike anything we've offered before," Ted Christie, Spirit's president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Christie said the changes were a result of customer feedback from guests who want "choices for an elevated experience that are affordable and provide unparalleled value."

The changes come on the heels of a similar announcement from Southwest Airlines earlier this month. The Dallas-based budget carrier said it would add assigned seats and a premium cabin, promising full details to come in September at the company's investor day.

What to know about new changes on Spirit Airlines

Starting mid-August, Spirit Airlines will offer four new flexible travel options for travelers to choose from that range from elevated to economical, all without change or cancel fees: Go Big, Go Comfy, Go Savvy and Go.

Go Big includes a Big Front Seat, which has extra legroom, a wider seat, additional cushioning and no middle seat; snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages; one carry-on bag and one checked bag; priority check-in and boarding; and streaming access with high-speed Wi-Fi.

Go Comfy offers increased comfort and space with a guaranteed blocked middle seat, one carry-on bag, one checked bag, priority boarding, a snack and a non-alcoholic beverage.

Go Savvy gives passengers the choice between one carry-on bag or one checked bag and standard seat selection during booking.

Go, the airline's base-level fare, provides options to purchase trip extras after booking including checked bags, standard seat selection, Wi-Fi, and snacks and beverages.

Travelers will be able to book the new options online at checkout starting Aug. 16 with the new guest experience changes rolling out by Aug. 27, 2024.

Priority check-in

Starting Aug. 27, passengers who purchase the Go Big fare class -- or are Free Spirit Gold members or Free Spirit World Elite Mastercard holders -- will be able to use a dedicated priority check-in line to access the first available ticket counter agent. The new lines will roll out at more than 20 airports.

Enhanced boarding experience

Spirit's redesigned boarding process will have five groups with priority boarding available to Go Big and Go Comfy fare-classes, Free Spirit Gold and Silver members, Free Spirit World Elite Mastercard holders and active-duty U.S. service members, plus spouses and children who are traveling with that service member.

Expanding guest benefits, flexibility

The airline now offers no change or cancellation fees for all guests, regardless of ticket type, a checked bag weight allowance up to 50 pounds, and extended future travel voucher expiration, now up to 12 months.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.