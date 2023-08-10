Royal Chicken Wraps join the menu at Burger King

NEW YORK — Chicken Caesar wraps are all over food TikTok and whether you're on the social media video sharing app or not, a tasty chicken sandwich in portable, easy-to-eat wrap form is seemingly perfect for fast food.

Burger King has re-entered the epic chicken sandwich chat with a new contender -- BK Royal Crispy Wraps.

The fast food chain, where the Whopper typically reigns supreme, is rolling out a new lineup of crispy chicken wraps in three flavors, classic, spicy and honey mustard, starting Aug. 14.

"At Burger King, we're no strangers to innovation when it comes to chicken. We first introduced the BK Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich last August, and our guests have loved it so much that we've turned it into a snack-sized wrap version," the company said in a statement.

The wraps are made with crispy white meat chicken, tomato, lettuce and one of three flavors in a soft tortilla for just $2.99 each.

The limited time menu item will be available at participating U.S. Burger King restaurants and prices and participation vary.

