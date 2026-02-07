Reporting on itself: 'Today' keeps it low-key in covering search for Savannah Guthrie's mother

Savannah Guthrie gets top billing every weekday morning when the "Today" show introduces its cast. In an anguishing twist, the disappearance of her 84-year-old mother has made Guthrie herself the top story, too.

NBC's morning show is reporting news that it is part of, a journalistic challenge made more acute by the conceit that this television format has long been built upon: The on-air team is a family, one that viewers are part of each day. Guthrie has been co-host of “Today” since 2012.

The probable abduction of Nancy Guthrie from her Arizona home last weekend was the lead story on “Today” every morning this past week, as it often was on other newscasts.

“Our thoughts and our prayers remain firmly focused on our friend,” said Craig Melvin, Guthrie's co-host. His partner has been replaced this week by Sheinelle Jones, who typically anchors the show's fourth hour.

The "Today" show coverage stood in marked contrast to another journalism institution in the news this past week: The Washington Post did not assign any of its reporters to cover the announcement that the newspaper was laying off one-third of its staff.

Viewers ‘knew’ Guthrie's mom, too

For the most part, “Today” was relatively straightforward in its coverage, while mindful of the fact that it affected a person that its viewers “knew.” Dedicated fans are also familiar with Guthrie's mother, who has made a handful of appearances on the show with her daughter over the years — clips that were replayed this past week.

Melvin and Jones updated the story with each day's developments, with the help of reporter Liz Kreutz in Arizona and Tom Winter, a law enforcement correspondent. At times, the details came at a frustratingly slow pace. “We're getting new information,” Winter said at one point. “Unfortunately, it's not really new information than can help advance the case.”

Rather than overdoing it, the show seems to have covered the developments as they would if another well-known person — and not the mother of “Today’s co-host — was involved, said Shelley Ross, a longtime ”Today” competitor as former top producer at ABC’s “Good Morning America” and, later, CBS’ morning show.

“They're reporting it as stoically as possible without medicating themselves,” Ross said. “They were very professional in their coverage. I think it was pitch-perfect and helpful.”

When Guthrie recorded a video message with her brother and sister, addressed to their mother and potential kidnappers, “Today” aired it in full. That was one indication of the personal involvement — other networks generally aired bits and pieces of the video — but Ross argued that it made for effective television. “Today” seems to have sought — and was taking the advice — of experts in hostage situations, she said.

Another family member returns in time of crisis

The need to cover the story when the show was part of the news isn't foreign to "Today" — or Guthrie. NBC left it to her and Hoda Kotb to tell viewers in 2017 when Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior" with a colleague.

Beyond this week's headlines, “Today” colleague Jenna Bush Hager reported on Guthrie's religious faith, saying they were neighbors in New York City who often attended church together. Kotb, Guthrie's co-anchor after Lauer's firing until she left the show last year, returned Friday for a story about how others in news and entertainment, along with “Today” viewers, had shown their support.

“There's this helpless feeling,” she said.

Viewing Kotb's return as a “family member” returning home at a time of crisis may seem schmaltzy, but it's an apt metaphor in this case, said Robert Thompson, director of Syracuse University’s Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture.

Network morning shows are the ultimate fluid format: a “Today” host could report on a complex breaking news story one morning, and dress up in a Halloween costume the next, Thompson said. The show's sets are often designed to make it appear like a viewer is looking into a living room.

“This is really the ‘Today’ show doing exactly what the ‘Today’ show was designed to do three-quarters of a century ago,” Thompson said.

Guthrie's absence was also noted Friday at the beginning of NBC's coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony. She was supposed to have co-hosted the event with Terry Gannon, but stayed in Arizona to be with her family and was replaced by Mary Carillo. “She is dearly missed by everybody,” said Terry Gannon, the co-host.

NBC's Guthrie coverage made The Washington Post's own decision more noticeable. With the troubled news outlet facing headwinds over the past few years, its management decreed that its own media reporters who cover the news industry not write about their own. They stuck with that decision even as the deep layoffs, which included eliminating the newspaper's sports section, were widely covered elsewhere.

The Post's website instead ran a story about its own announcement that was written by The Associated Press.

David Bauder writes about the intersection of media and entertainment for the AP. Follow him at http://x.com/dbauder and https://bsky.app/profile/dbauder.bsky.social.

