Business

Powerball jackpot jumps to $725 million

By Victoria Arancio, ABC News

LPETTET/Getty Images

By Victoria Arancio, ABC News

NEW YORK — The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing rose to $725 million after no one won on Monday.

A single winner would take home an estimated $366.2 million cash option before taxes -- the ninth-largest Powerball jackpot on record.

There was no big winner on Monday, but the lucky numbers for anyone checking to see if they won a smaller prize were 2, 24, 34, 53 and 58, with 13 as the Powerball. There was a $2 million winner in Iowa and a $1 million winner in California.

The April 19 drawing was the last time the Powerball was won, with an Ohio ticket taking a grand prize worth $252.6 million. The following 34 drawings didn’t have any winners, the lottery said.

A single ticket won a $2.04 billion jackpot in November 2022, marking the largest-ever jackpot in the Powerball's history.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions also continues to grow. The jackpot in that game is now $480 million with a lump sum payout of about $240.7 million, before taxes. The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!