Pepsi debuts cola-infused ketchup to pair perfectly with hot dogs at these MLB ballparks on July 4

NEW YORK — Hot dogs are synonymous with summer, so Pepsi created a new condiment that even competitive eater Joey Chestnut would add atop his all-American eats.

Since cola is a classic accompaniment with hot dogs -- especially at the ballpark -- the soda brand tapped a team of culinary experts to add its essence to a first-of-its-kind "colachup" that will roll out on the Fourth of July.

While cola has commonly been used to jazz up barbecue sauce, this reimagined riff on ketchup combines the sweet, citrus notes in Pepsi to compliment the flavor of a hot dog.

David Kamen, director of client engagement for CIA Consulting, said the concept was to bring out the "distinctive flavors and vibrant citrus blend of Pepsi" which "enhances the bright and tangy characteristics of ketchup, offsetting the smokiness of the hot dog."

Fifteen-time hot dog eating champion Chestnut told ABC News' Good Morning America he is "thrilled" with the partnership, and while it may surprise some people, said he loves eating hot dogs outside of competition as well -- albeit at a more leisurely pace.

The cola-infused ketchup will debut exclusively at four MLB stadiums across the country for some in-stadium taste tests on July 4: The Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees will all have "colachup" available at their home games for fans and hot dog enthusiasts who want to be the first to try it.

Here's a full list of where to find the samples, by section, at each ballpark:

Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona: Section 130/131

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York: Pepsi Lounge (Pepsi Lounge Ticket Required)

Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota: Section 113

Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan: Section 139

