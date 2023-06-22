Over 7 million Baby Shark bath toys recalled due to risk of injuries to kids

NEW YORK — Over seven million Baby Shark bath toys are being recalled due to a risk of injuries for kids, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC and Zuru, the toys' manufacturer, have issued a voluntary recall of Baby Shark and Mini Baby Shark Bath Toys with hard plastic top fins.

The top fins on the shark toys pose a risk of "impalement, lacerations and punctures," according to the CPSC.

The agency said that Zuru, a California-based company, has received 12 reports of kids "falling or sitting onto the recalled full-size Baby Shark bath toy," resulting in injuries, nine of which required stitches or medical attention.

"There have been no reported incidents or injuries involving the Mini Baby Shark bath toys," the CPSC said in the recall announcement.

Consumers are advised to "immediately" stop using the recalled toys and contact Zuru for a full refund.

Zuru has instructions on its website to register for the recall.

The bath toys, which retail for between $6 to $20, were sold nationwide at stores including Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General Corp., Family Dollar Services, HEB Grocery Company, Meijer, Target, TJX Companies, Ross, and Walgreens, and online at websites including Target.com, Walmart.com and Amazon.com, according to the CPSC.

There are around 7.5 million units of the two products combined currently on the market, according to the CPSC.

Zuru notes on its website that starting in March, it has sold full-size Baby Shark Bath Toys with a silicone top fin. That version of the product is not being recalled.

"If the top fin of your shark is softer to the touch than the body of the shark and there is a visible line separating the silicone and plastic portions of your top fin, then your top fin is silicone and is not being recalled," the company states online.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.