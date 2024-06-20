NY employers now required to offer workers paid break time for pumping breast milk

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York employers are now required by law to provide paid break time to employees who need to pump breast milk while they are at work.

The law, which went into effect on Wednesday, allows employees to take 30 minutes of paid break time to express breast milk for up to three years following childbirth.

"As New York's first mom Governor, I am fighting every day to give working parents the protections they need to keep their families strong and healthy," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news release.

“From our nation-leading prenatal leave program to this legislation requiring employers to give breastfeeding mothers much-needed break time, our state is continuing to stand up for parents in the workplace and protect maternal and child health,” she added.

Under the new law, employers are required to let their employees know about their right to the paid breaks. The legislation applies to both public and private employers in the state, regardless of their size or industry.

