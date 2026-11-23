Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as president and CEO, the company announced on Monday, less than two weeks after Huang resigned amid reports of an affair with a suspected Chinese asset.

Huang will also hold a seat on the company's board, according to Nvidia.

The company's board voted unanimously to reinstate Huang following "a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA," Nvidia said.

"In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk," the company added.

Nvidia will continue to carry out an investigation into reports of a foreign intelligence operation targeting Huang, the company said, noting the investigation would be completed as planned.

Huang "fully supports" the investigation and is "committed to cooperating with it," the company said.

“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” Huang said in a statement. “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment."

President Donald Trump celebrated Huang's reinstatement, calling this the "correct and proper decision" in a social media post.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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