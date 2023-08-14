Nestle recalls some Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough over potential presence of wood fragments

NEW YORK — Nestlé USA issued a voluntary recall of a "limited quantity" of its Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough "break and bake" Bar product due to the "potential presence of wood fragments," the company said.

The announcement, issued Thursday and also posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration site, indicated that "a small number of consumers" reached out to the food company about the issue, and the recall was initiated out of "an abundance of caution."

The specific batch codes consumers should look out for are 311457531K and 311557534K, the company said. If a consumer purchased cookie dough with either of those codes, they "should not prepare or consume the product and should return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund," Nestlé said.

No consumers have reported illness or injury related to the possible presence of wood fragments, the company added.

The cookie dough in question was produced in late April and distributed by U.S. retailers, according to Nestlé.

The company reiterated that the recall did not impact any other Nestlé Toll House products.

"We are confident that this is an isolated issue and we have taken action to address," the company said.

