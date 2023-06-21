Johnsonville recalls Beddar with Cheddar pork sausage links

NEW YORK — Grabbing a pack of sausages to throw on the grill may feel like a quintessential start-of-summer move, but if you're a fan of pork and cheddar links from Johnsonville, check the label to make sure it's not part of the latest recall.

Last Thursday, Johnsonville, LLC, issued a voluntary recall of "approximately 42,062 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) 'Beddar with Cheddar' pork sausage links that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically very thin strands of black plastic fibers," the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

In a press release about the recall, Johnsonville further described the dinner sausage contaminant as "small, black, flexible thread-like material" that was found in a sausage link by a consumer.

The Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin-based food manufacturer said the "FSIS believes it poses a very low risk for adverse health effects if consumed, but the safety of our consumer is our primary concern, which is why we're issuing the recall."

Johnsonville said the total amount of recalled products is "small in scope," impacting a total of 4,807 cases that were distributed to retail locations in eight states, including Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas.

The affected 14-ounce vacuum-packed pork sausage links were produced on Jan. 26, 2023 and more label details from the USDA can be seen here.

The recalled Johnsonville Beddar with Cheddar Smoked Sausage links, made with 100% premium pork, have a Best By date of July 11, 2023, and a C35 code date printed on the back of the packaging.

"The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 34224' inside the USDA mark of inspection," the FSIS added.

There have so far been "no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product," according to Johnsonville and the FSIS.

Due to concerns that some product may be in consumers' fridge or freezer, the FSIS urged consumers who may have purchased the products "not to consume them" and throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Johnsonville added in its press release that it is "working with all affected retailers to ensure the recalled product ... is removed from store shelves immediately."

